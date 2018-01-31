Dave Chappelle took home a Grammy this year for his comedy album entitled The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas, performed at Austin’s Moody Theater in March 2017.





Congrats Best Comedy Album – 'The Age of Spin' and "Deep in the Heart of Texas" #DaveChappelle #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/U04IL7bBGS — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) January 29, 2018

Filmed as a Netflix special, Deep in the Heart of Texas touches on race, celebrity sex scandals and fatherhood. Chappelle beat out Sarah Silverman, Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan and Kevin Hart.

During his acceptance speech, Chappelle acknowledged the award was a first for him and thanked those who helped him achieve the honor.

“I am honored to win an award, finally. And I wanted to thank everybody at Netflix, everyone at Saturday Night Live and everyone at Chappelle Show,” he said.

‘‘Boy, I am honored to win an award, finally,’’ said Dave Chappelle of his first #Grammy. https://t.co/3daIuL2EOg pic.twitter.com/O92oSELpe7 — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) January 29, 2018

While celebrated by many critics, Deep in the Heart of Texas garnered some criticism for the racially-charged content and opinions Chappelle expressed about ongoing celebrity sex scandals. The title of the special seems to connect to both the place it was filmed and the subject matter, but even Chappelle admitted he is older and out of touch with today’s cultural concerns.

Chappelle also helped open the Grammy’s, performing a comedic interlude alongside ground-breaking rapper Kendrick Lamar and iconic rock band U2 in a politically-charged performance that also called out the award show.

“Hi, I’m Dave Chappelle,” he said. “And I just wanted to remind the audience that the only thing more frightening than watching a black man be honest in America is being an honest black man in America. Sorry for the interruption.”

Dave Chappelle opened the Grammys with a few words about what it's like to be a black man in America: https://t.co/zHZebD4VzS pic.twitter.com/1ACajXeoH6 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 29, 2018

Readers can view the performance on Netflix rather than listening to the album.