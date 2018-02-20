Over the weekend, several of the Lone Star State’s best mixed martial arts fighters dealt out some Texas-sized beatings at the latest Ultimate Fighting Championships event in Austin.





UFC Fight Night 126 Prelims Starting Now On @FS1 From The Frank Erwin Center In Austin, Texas #UFCAustin #CowboyMedeiros pic.twitter.com/QUtsaUQ1Jf — BXBomber27 (23-36) (27-28-5) (@sttouponse) February 19, 2018

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis scored a victory with a third-round knockout (KO) of Polish fighter Marcin Tybura.

The KO boosted Lewis’ record to 19-5 with one no-contest; it also boosted Lewis’ bank account, to the tune of a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night.”

After splitting the first two rounds, Lewis and his camp reportedly did not want to leave the decision in the hands of the judges:

Tybura put Lewis in trouble in the third, but Lewis came back with a devastating blow that ended the fight with just over two minutes to go.

“I just believed in myself,” Lewis said in interviews following the match. “I knew I just had to touch him a few times. Those boys from Texas can hit, man.”

Lewis participated in the co-main event of a fight card filled with other “boys from Texas (who) can hit:”

Katy native Sage Northcutt won his lightweight (155 lbs.) bout against Frenchman Thibault Gouti by a close decision.

His win elevates the 21-year-old’s record to 10-2 and gives him his second straight victory after losing two of his three previous fights.

On the preliminary card, Houston’s Roberto “Little Fury” Sanchez defeated Albuquerque’s Joby Sanchez (no relation) with a first-round submission in their flyweight (125 lbs.) bout.

Roberto Sanchez locked in a rear-naked choke less than two minutes into the fight, giving him his eighth victory as a pro and his seventh by submission.

Another Texas fighter, Plano’s Steven Peterson, also reportedly took home a $50,000 bonus for “Fight of the Night.”

Although he lost a decision to Mississippi’s Brandon Davis, both fighters put on a clinic in their featherweight (135 lbs.) bout.

