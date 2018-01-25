An FBI-involved shooting reportedly ended in the death of a man in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.
According to abc13, the incident began to unfold at around 4 a.m. in the 7300 block of Elbert Street.
In a news conference, Christina Garza, a spokeswoman for the agency, said the FBI was “conducting an operation” at the home. She was unable to disclose why the agency was at the property.
A man was shot by an FBI agent, and was transferred to LBJ Hospital where he died.
FBI agents are still at the scene of the shooting. “A shooting incident review team” is reportedly looking into the matter.
This is a developing story.
