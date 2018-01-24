According to authorities, a man’s arrest in connection with a shooting in Gainesville, Fla., outside a white supremacist rally is just the latest installment in a series of run-ins with the justice system:





According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, William Fears and two other people antagonized protestors outside a speaking event by known white supremacist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida on October 19 last year.

Fears is reportedly a self-proclaimed, outspoken white supremacist; there are several photos and videos of him attending similar rallies, like the one in Charlottesville during Aug. 2017.

Before the speech at the University of Florida, he spoke with reporters:

“…if Hitler would’ve changed his narrative a little bit, he’d have taken over the whole freakin’ world.”

After attending the speech, Fears, his brother Colton Fears and their friend Tyler Tenbrink reportedly harassed protestors some distance away from the university grounds, however, Tenbrink eventually got out of the vehicle with a gun, with the Fears brothers egging him on. A fourth person was reportedly with the group at the time, but not charged in connection with the shooting.

The gunman allegedly did fire a shot shot, but authorities said bystanders went uninjured, ultimately arresting the three stopped by police for the shooting.

While they sat in Florida jail, court records show Harris County Judge Mariah Jackson issued a warrant for Fears’ arrest for a crime he committed back in Spring, Texas:

On October 7, Fears allegedly confronted an ex girlfriend of his at her home in Spring, accusing her of infidelity and further assaulting her, according to an affidavit filed with the Harris County court system.

The woman claims Fears struck her, documents show, pulling her to the ground and choking her until she couldn’t breathe; at one point, she even threw up, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The woman eventually filed a restraining order after the attack requiring Fears to stay at least 200 feet from her at all times.

Based on these charges, Florida officials released Fear on bond so he could be extradited to Texas on January 1, where he currently awaits and arraignment on Thursday for the area crime.

Police records show authorities also arrested him in 2009 near Tyler, Texas, when he pleaded guilty to kidnapping.

He ran afoul of the law once more in 2013 for the illegal sale and transfer of firearms.

This is a developing story.