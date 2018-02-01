A Houston mother wants justice after she said her eighth grade daughter suffered a gang-raped by classmates at Forest Brook Middle School.

The mother, who spoke with reporters anonymously to protect her daughter’s identity, said five or six boys allgedly stopped the girl on her way to a 7th period dance class on Monday.





The victim’s mother said the school called her to report the incident after it happened.

RELATED: 17-year-old accused of coaching other teens into prostitution

“While she was going to dance, the boys were telling her, ‘No, no dance, come with us,’” the girl’s mother said in an interview with KPRC. “And she was in the front and they were in the back and they were pushing on her.”

The boys reportedly forced the girl behind the school, where they pushed her through a hole in the fence and into the woods.

They then allegedly assaulted the 13-year-old girl.

Woman claims her daughter was gang-raped by group of 8th-graders at HISD middle school https://t.co/KKvIVo6QKr pic.twitter.com/Coy3Wu978n — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) January 30, 2018

“They were forcing her, shoving her in the hole to go in the woods and she was you know trying to fight — like, ‘get off me, leave me alone,’” the girl’s mother said further. “About two of them had sexual intercourse with her and one was punching her in the head and another one was holding her down. I mean, she couldn’t do anything because there was too many guys.”

During the assault, one boy allegedly took a video of the acts, posting it on Instagram.

The mother said the video then went viral at the middle school, which is how the school learned of the incident.

While the video is since deleted, the girl’s mother said it can’t be erased from classmates’ memories.

“I saw the video and it was my daughter, and I saw her nude in the woods with no clothes on,” the victim’s mother said in another inverview Eyewitness News.

An 8th grade girl claims several classmates sexually assaulted her behind Forest Brook Middle School. Even worse? It was recorded on Instagram and posted for all to see. 📱I’ll have more from her mom (and dad) at 6 on @abc13houston. pic.twitter.com/PPnQgY92Rc — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) January 30, 2018

Despite the footage evidence, the victim’s family said the school isn’t providing answers on how it will handle the situation and protect students in the future.

RELATED: Houston-area student chosen as finalist for top science students in the nation

HISD police said they are investigating the incident, but no charges are filed at this time.

The school district’s press secretary Tracy Clemons released the following statement about the incident:

“HISD Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault involving several Forest Brook Middle School students near the campus. At this time, no charges have been filed. The safety of our students is always our top priority. School administrators and HISD police will increase frequency of their patrols on and around campus.”

This is a developing story.