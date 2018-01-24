Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve recently added more World Series sparkle to his life thanks to a famous artist who calls himself “Mr. Bling.”





The artist fashioned a one-of-a-kind Swarovski crystal encrusted bat commemorating the Astros’ 2017 championship win for the iconic Astros all-star. Altuve showed off the glitzy gift on Instagram.

The bedazzling bat includes “Altuve,” “27,” “World Series Champions” and the Astros star. In honor of Altuve’s Venezuelan roots, the bat also features the colors from his native flag: yellow, blue and red.

Mr. Bling is a Columbian artist whose real name is Maurico Benitez. He’s become famous for gifting celebrities with his jewel-encrusted creations.

Altuve’s wife, Nina, told Eyewitness News the couple plans to display the bat in their home.

Keep swinging, Altuve!