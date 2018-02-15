For moviegoers with Marvel fatigue, this week offers the chance for them to see some real-life heroes:

According to its website, the annual ReelAbilities Houston Film and Arts Festival will show films involving people with disabilities, the obstacles they face and the drive they use to overcome them to achieve their dreams.





The events are set to include 17 shorts and features from all around the globe – both narrative and documentary formats.

One of the featured films on the schedule reportedly comes from a Houston filmmaker:

“Blind Date” tracks the real-life struggles of three blind New York City residents as they try to connect with others through online dating apps, many of which reportedly don’t include features for visually impaired users.

RELATED: First Round of SXSW Artists Announced for 2018 Lineup

Nicole Ellis, the Houston-born and Columbia University-educated filmmaker behind “Blind Date,” told the Houston Chronicle during an interview how she hopes the film will show viewers the obstacles her subjects encounter, even in something considered as routine as online dating:

“We want to expose audiences to obstacles that get in the way of what Anthony, Gus and Nefertiti want to accomplish,” Ellis said, “and dating is a huge part of that.”

Another documentary with Texas roots at the festival, the short film “4 Quarters of Silence” tells the story of the Texas School for the Deaf Rangers, the only high school football team for students with hearing impairments.

RELATED: Houston Named One of the Best Cities for Filmmakers in 2018

The Film Festival runs from February 18 to February 22.

All films will be screened at the Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX, at 3839 Weslayan between Richmond and Southwest Freeway and are free of charge.

Like last year’s, see y’all there!