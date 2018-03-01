Menu
Thanks to successful weeks of crime analysis, a north Harris County crime ring responsible for 29 burglaries is busted.

Two men, identified as Camrell Stewart and Darcell Smith, and three juveniles were reportedly arrested in the sting, according to authorities.

Surveillance video played a large role in the bust, as police noticed a pattern to the thefts, which occurred in and around the 800 block of North Oak Drive.

While two other juveniles may face charges in the string of incidents, police say the five arrested already were responsible for at least 24 of the crimes. Stewart and Smith were charged with theft.

