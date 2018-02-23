A new breed of cinema is about to change the way the Bayou City watches movies:

More than just a theater, according to its website, Flix Brewhouse offers patrons a selection of brews and bites, taking the dine-in movie concept to the next level.





This is because the cinema features craft beers created in their own brewery, which brews nine of the beers they offer.

Flix Brewhouse also serves 38 known beers from other breweries.

Based in Round Rock, Texas, Flix Brewhouse is set to open their first location in Houston at Hub Harvest Green, located at Grand Parkway and West Airport Boulevard in Fort Bend County.

According to reports, the cinema will be the first entertainment anchor tenant for the new development, which is reportedly being led by Dallas-based firm Trammel Crow Co.

Flix Brewhouse at the Hub is expected to open in Summer 2019.

According to building plans, the theater will offer nine auditoriums featuring luxury seating, table-tops and dine-in service.

Additionally, the site will have a brew-pub for patrons that just want to sample their brews and cooked-to-order dishes.

According to its website, Flix Brewhouse pubs allow patrons to enjoy their offerings at the bar or in the dining area, even if they aren’t in the mood for a film.

Based on social media posts, the brewery serves a few of its special brews in unique cans, which allow the brewmaster to write in the name of the beer, its alcohol by volume (ABV) and the date of brewing:

As if their dine-in brewery concept were not enough to please patrons, Flix Brewhouse will also reportedly offer theme nights and workshops to boost patrons enjoyment of new releases.

They also sometimes celebrate great films and notable faces from the past.

They also sometimes celebrate great films and notable faces from the past.

See y’all at the cinema, Houston!

