Eric WebbAmerican-Statesman Staff

You know what they say: C’s get degrees. But wouldn’t you feel a little better getting a B instead?


U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of “A-Plus Schools for B Students,” ranking universities and colleges that “accept a significant number of students with nonstratospheric transcripts.” Each college on the list had to admit a “meaningful proportion” of students who did not make straight A’s. According to the study methodology, that was determined by looking at SAT and ACT scores, as well as the class ranks of admitted students.

As for why you’re here, yes, there are a handful of Central Texas universities on the list. Austin’s St. Edward’s University and Southwestern University in Georgetown both made the list.

Check out every Texas university or college that is friendly to people who make a lot of 80s on their exams:

National universities:

Baylor University

Texas Christian University

Texas Tech University

University of Houston

Liberal arts colleges:

Austin College

Southwestern University

Regional universities:

University of Dallas

St. Edwards University

Abilene Christian University

LeTourneau University

University of St. Thomas

According to the ranking methodology, the study considered each school’s performance in the news outlet’s 2018 “Best Colleges” rankings, as well as their average freshman retention rates, for eligibility for this list.

For the average student, there are several universities where you may thrive in Texas, according to U.S. News & World Report AP Photo/Brandon Wade
