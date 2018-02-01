Earlier this year,Hank DeShazer, owner of the DeShazer Arabians horse farm, which once reportedly bred Arabian horses, said he sold his 370-acre plot to housing development firm Johnson Development Services.





The company reportedly plans to build up to 1,000 new homes on the property, located at 19600 Stone Lake Drive in Tomball, about 40 miles northwest of downtown Houston.

During an interview, Michael Cox, president of Johnson Development Services, told the Houston Chronicle the housing development will also incorporate an existing 7,000 square foot structure as a community recreation center, with additional plans to convert the outdoor horse show arena into a dog park for homeowners.

The first phase of development is set to produce 250 lots, with Beazer Homes and Perry Homes overseeing the construction; homes, which will be priced from $250,000 to $400,000, are expected to be ready by the fall of 2019.

Sitting north of the soon-to-be-expanded Grand Parkway, the community will encircle much of the Houston area.

The toll road will run from north of Porter, northeast of downtown Houston, all the way around to New Territory, west of Sugar Land.

Access to the Grand Parkway will allegedly allow residents entry to shopping and entertainment venues, as well as new employment opportunities, such as the Daikin air conditioning plant near U.S. 290.

“There are lots of jobs along 290,” David Jarvis, a senior vice president with John Burns Real Estate Consulting, said in an interview with the Houston Chronicle. “You can take the Grand Parkway and get to The Woodlands. People are really going to like that particular location.”

