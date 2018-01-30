The 17-year-old male student who struggled with English fluency viewed the substitute teacher as “a mentor.” But the New York Post reports court documents show that after falling asleep from being “plied” with beers at the teacher’s Harris County apartment, the minor realized he had been sexually assaulted.





Manuel Alejandro Gamboa, 35, was a substitute teacher at Dekaney High School of the Spring Independent School District. When the teen asked to use Gamboa’s phone to call his mom for a ride home, he found videos and pictures of the alleged assault, in which Gamboa performed oral sex on him without his permission while he was asleep.

The incident reportedly happened June 3. Gamboa appeared in court Friday after his Wednesday arrest on “charges of improper relationship with a student and sexual assault.”

According to the criminal complaint, a sexual assault exam was later conducted on the victim at a hospital which corroborated DNA evidence on the minor that didn’t belong to him.

Spring ISD removed Gamboa from its substitute pool after they were made aware of the allegations.

“The safety of our students is our highest priority,” district officials said in a statement to KHOU. “The criminal history and references of job applicants, including those who apply to serve as substitutes, are routinely checked before they are hired.”

Gamboa remains held in a Harris County jail on $80,000 bail as of Tuesday.