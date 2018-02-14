Menu
Authorities arrested a Fort Bragg soldier on allegations he kidnapped, raped and beat a Harris County teen in 2013.

In February 2013, moviegoers exiting the Cinemark Cypress movie theater found a 16-year-old girl stumbling around the parking lot naked and bleeding.


She was transported by emergency helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The teen told investigators she’d been beaten and raped.

According to the teen, she’d been attacked while walking near the Cypress Woods High School in the 16600 block of Spring Cypress Road at about 11:00 p.m. that night.

As she passed in front of the school, someone grabbed her from behind and raped her in the woods near the school. After the sexual assault, the suspect hit her on the head with a blunt object she described as a hatchet.

She explained she played dead so the suspect would leave.

Investigators collected DNA from the victim, which was added to a database.

On Dec. 12, 2017, that sample cracked the case.

The DNA found on the teen matched a sample at the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory, which belonged to Levi Austin Goss, 24.

Investigators showed a photo of Goss to a witness who saw a man on the night of the crime go into a bathroom at a gas station to change clothes, discarding a bloody shirt in the trash. The witness identified Goss as the man.

After five years, authorities charged Goss with aggravated sexual assault of a child and aggravated kidnapping in connection with the crime.

Goss, who is on active military duty with the U.S. Army, is currently in custody in Cumberland County, North Carolina.

