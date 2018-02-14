Thanks to a special charitable organization, Houston’s “refugee” population is reportedly rolling, recently receiving a much-needed boost, as well:

In two years, officials with Freewheels Houston said their organization gave away some 300 bikes to groups who otherwise operate without transportation.

“Transportation is one of the big issues facing refugees when they arrive in Houston, they’re expected to go to work almost immediately,” Bill Mintz, a retired newspaper reporter and the founder and operator of the organization, said in an interview with KHOU.

The organization reportedly relies on volunteers to staff its operations.

In September, according to its website, Freewheels helped in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, offering bikes to those of need.

And, thanks to the donated bikes, the incoming wave of new Houstonians are set on the right track:

“I think here at Freewheels, every time we give away a bike, we’re starting a new success story, one bicycle at a time,” volunteer Dean Chagaris said in another interview.

Keep up the good work, y’all!