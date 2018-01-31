After months of struggling to identify the little boy who was found ashore in Galveston in October, authorities released the photo of deceased “Little Jacob” in hopes of solving the mystery.





According to ABC13, this “unusual step” comes after reviewing hundreds of unsuccessful leads and unhelpful identification tests. Digital billboards were first put up throughout Texas and surrounding states with a sketch of the child and the FBI tip line.

Autopsy results reportedly show he did not drown; detective say his body had signs of neglect and “injuries consistent with abuse.”

WARNING: Some may find the photograph of the deceased child, shown further below, disturbing.

WHO IS 'LITTLE JACOB?' At 4, investigators just released a new image of ‘Little Jacob,’ the unidentified young boy whose body washed up in Galveston months ago. WARNING: The link contains graphic content for the purpose of identifying the child. https://t.co/D8DqHB5176 pic.twitter.com/3hLtBtyNVY — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) January 30, 2018

Police think the child was 3 to 4 years old and speculate he may come from undocumented parents who are afraid to come forward. Officials reportedly said they are not looking to prosecute anyone.

“This is extremely unusual for any part of the country and extremely unusual for Galveston Island,” Capt. Joshua Schirard with the Galveston Police Dept. said last fall in an interview with Click2Houston.

A $10,000 reward is being offered by the FBI for information about the child and the family members who were caring for him during the time of his death. Tips can be called to 1-800-CALL-FBI.

WATCH LIVE: Galveston police reveal new details in the mystery surrounding toddler’s body, "Little Jacob" discovered in Galveston; https://t.co/v8sQCkbtrp pic.twitter.com/CTV4b2trL0 — FOX26Houston (@Fox26Houston) January 30, 2018

