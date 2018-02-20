On Sunday night, dozens in the Galveston community gathered to remember a 3-year-old little boy they didn’t know during his short life.





Four months since “Little Jacob’s” body washed up on the island’s shoreline in October 2017, FBI agents say they are still working to crack his case.

At this time, authorities said they do not even know the boy’s real name.

Vigil held in Galveston to honor ‘Little Jacob’ https://t.co/m2zbAkJiTG pic.twitter.com/du3a0qAaUd — Houston Informer (@houstoninformer) February 19, 2018

However, members of the community refuse to let the little boy’s memory fade away, which is reportedly why they held the vigil on the seawall in his honor.

Last month, authorities released a photo of the little boy as he appeared lifeless on the beach, hoping someone would recognize him.

Sad mystery continues – months after a little boy's body was found near the seawall in Galveston, the community isn't giving up hope on "Little Jacob." A vigil was held in his memory last night, to make sure his story doesn't fade, and bring attention to his case. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/clkXrVmlRR — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) February 19, 2018

Although authorities do not know the cause of death, autopsy results show the boy suffered abuse and malnourishment before his death.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information about “Little Jacob.”

May he RIP.