Bishoy Elkhaliny, a 30-year-old from Corpus Christi, Texas, is accused of multiple heinous acts of abuse against the women he dated.

Kaila Kutzik, 22, says her boyfriend Bishoy Elkhaliny, 30, beat and raped her on December 30 – then threatened… https://t.co/VLiMZ1ecPw — realwomenrealstories (@PROJECT_RWRS) January 24, 2018





Kaila Kutzik, 22, is the latest victim of the wealthy man, who allegedly beat, raped and held her captive at his luxury home in San Antonio’s Stone Oak development.

Reports of Elkhaliny’s violent mental and physical abuse go back a decade, according to the Houston Chronicle, and the original report by My San Antonio.

Before all of this, Bishoy was married to a woman with whom he had a child. Court records say he regularly assaulted and threatened to kill both of them. After about 8 years of marriage, his wife left him and secured a protective order against him. — Caleb Downs (@calebjdowns) January 25, 2018

“He’s a sociopath,” said 26-year-old student KC Perez, who’s home was broken into by Elkhaliny during one of his rampages, in an interview with MySanAntonio.com reporters. “He’s just a classic sociopath.”

A protective order was filed against Elkhaliny, and he’s been reportedly arrested several times, but victims claim his father, a wealthy doctor in Corpus Christi, funds Elkhaliny’s abusive lifestyle and turns a blind eye to the damage he’s done to women.

Bishoy's victims say his father, Adel Elkhaliny, a wealthy doctor in Corpus Christi, funds his sons exploits, ignores the consequences and then buys him excellent legal representation, which results in light sentencing or dismissed charges. — Caleb Downs (@calebjdowns) January 25, 2018

In 2016, while Elkhaliny was dating Jacqueline Culp, he allegedly stole her electronics, locked them in a safe and beat her brutally.

When she tried to get away from him, Elkhaliny followed her to Perez’s apartment, dragged her outside and began to beat her with his fists and feet. He then fled, stealing Perez’ phone so she couldn’t call the police, according to reports.

Victims say Elkhaliny follows a pattern of drawing women in with money and acts of kindness, then perpetrates vicious mental and physical abuse against them.

After the episode in which he dragged Culp outside, beat her and guilt-tripped her into taking him to the doctor for an injury he sustained while beating her, he proposed to Culp on a drive to his parent’s house, according to MySanAntonio.com.

When she said no, he reportedly beat her within an inch of her life and stripped off almost all of her clothing. Culp was able to escape, and Elkhaliny was arrested, but let off with a misdemeanor charge despite a veritable mountain of evidence against him.

Kutzik’s beating left her with a fractured orbital bone. He still allegedly forced her to clean the house, and raped her after the attack.

He’s currently being held in jail without bond because he failed to show at a court date for burglary charges, for breaking into Perez’s home.

He’s being charged with aggravated assault causing severe bodily injury and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault — both second degree felonies. He is also being investigated for sexual assault, a first degree felony.

District Attorney Nico LaHood hopes to put Elkhaliny away for a long time.

“Once we do our due diligence and get a conviction, I am not looking to take it easy on this guy,” LaHood said in an interview. “He will absolutely be held accountable for these allegations.”