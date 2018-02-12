Paul Larson, 21, has been missing since Feb. 9 and was last seen in Houston, Texas.

According to a post on Facebook by Larson’s girlfriend, Amy Bun, in the group “Texas Missing Persons Supporters,” Larson was last seen at around 11 p.m. the day he went missing.





A post on Reddit says Larson’s phone showed him at the University of Houston Feb. 10, but tracking on the device has since been turned off.

Bun and family are especially concerned because of Larson’s reported depression. According to the Reddit bulletin, Larson is “severely depressed,” off his medication and may be suicidal.

SOS Missing Person. Paul Larson 6'2 white m, 160 lbs. Last seen in Houston, TX. Please contact 832-868-5600 with any information of his whereabouts. https://t.co/mbRaRZuQtU [https://t.co/jZALPS8tAO] — /r/Houston Subreddit (@HoustonReddit) February 12, 2018

Larson is 6’2”, white, caucasion and around 160 pounds. He was last seen driving a four-door F-150 pickup truck, gold or tan in color, in the Bellaire area of Houston.

The police have been contacted, and anyone with information can contact them, or reach out to any of the numbers listed in the Facebook and Reddit posts.

The officer assigned to the case is Tim Lam, of Houston Police Department’s missing persons department.

