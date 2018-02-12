Menu
dogh Read this Next

After a police chase in north Houston, K-9 unit finds suspect in an ironic hideout
Advertisement

Paul Larson, 21, has been missing since Feb. 9 and was last seen in Houston, Texas.

According to a post on Facebook by Larson’s girlfriend, Amy Bun, in the group “Texas Missing Persons Supporters,” Larson was last seen at around 11 p.m. the day he went missing.


RELATED: An Alabama woman went missing after a crash, but thankfully there’s a good ending to her story

A post on Reddit says Larson’s phone showed him at the University of Houston Feb. 10, but tracking on the device has since been turned off.

Bun and family are especially concerned because of Larson’s reported depression. According to the Reddit bulletin, Larson is “severely depressed,” off his medication and may be suicidal.

Larson is 6’2”, white, caucasion and around 160 pounds. He was last seen driving a four-door F-150 pickup truck, gold or tan in color, in the Bellaire area of Houston.

The police have been contacted, and anyone with information can contact them, or reach out to any of the numbers listed in the Facebook and Reddit posts.

The officer assigned to the case is Tim Lam, of Houston Police Department’s missing persons department.

RELATED: Stunning news about the Texas teen who disappeared with an alleged online predator, now reunited with family

Author placeholder image About the author:
Advertisement

Rare Studio

The debate on Confederate-named schools is rising again in Texas’ capital

The debate on Confederate-named schools is rising again in Texas’ capital

U.S. women’s national soccer team to face Mexico in Houston this April ahead of World Cup qualifiers

U.S. women’s national soccer team to face Mexico in Houston this April ahead of World Cup qualifiers

There’s “no limit” to how many times we want to watch this update on injured Texan QB Deshaun Watson

There’s “no limit” to how many times we want to watch this update on injured Texan QB Deshaun Watson

Stunning news about the Texas teen who disappeared with an alleged online predator but had reunited with family

Stunning news about the Texas teen who disappeared with an alleged online predator but had reunited with family

Interactive Sandra Bland exhibit opens in Houston for Black History Month

Interactive Sandra Bland exhibit opens in Houston for Black History Month

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement