Late last week, a man who reportedly went to the aid of a shooting victim outside a northwest Houston convenience store suffered a fatal injury by the same shooter.





Authorities said Rahman Rupani, 30, worked at the DJ Food Store on Veterans Memorial and Bammel North Houston on Friday night, when they believe he heard gunfire outside the store.

Footage from the store’s surveillance cameras reportedly shows Judas Deluna, 21, getting into an argument with another man at the taco stand in the store’s parking lot.

Deluna can then be seen going to his car to retrieve a handgun, ultiamately shooting the man with whom he engaged in the altercation.

When Rupani and another man came to the victims aid, Deluna reportedly shot both of them, fleeing in a black Lincoln Navigator SUV.

Authorities said the initial victim and the other bystander became hospitalized in stable condition; however, Rupani reportedly died at the hospital later the same evening.

He is survived by his parents, his siblings, his wife and their two children, a 2-year-old and a 6-month-old.

Rupani’s family, which also owns the store, expressed their grief for their loss and their admiration for his selfless actions.

“He died a hero, protecting people he has no duty to protect,” Rupani’s younger brother Karim Rupani said in an interview with a local TV station.

“My brother was everything for my mom,” Muniza Kabani, Rupani’s sister said in another interview. “My mom is not going to be able to live without him … This is a very big loss for my family,”

Records show Deluna is facing murder charges, but remains at large.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with any information on Deluna’s whereabouts to call the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

“We need to find this guy. We just need closure,”Karim Rupani said further. “Help us out.”