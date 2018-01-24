This week, a woman, who said a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy subjected her to an inappropriate cavity search, and Harris County officials reportedly reached an agreement for a settlement.





According to reports, the Harris County Commissioner’s Court agreed to pay a $185,000 settlement in the lawsuit brought by Charnesia Corley, bringing an end to a case spanning at least two and a half years.

Deputies reportedly pulled over Corley at around 10:30 p.m. on June 20, 2015, in north Houston for allegedly running through a stop sign.

When deputies came up to the car, they claimed they smelled marijuana and led Corley out of the car, where they handcuffed her and searched the car,

Although they found no traces of the drug, the deputies then called a female officer to conduct a cavity search on Corley in the parking lot of a convenience store.

According to the lawsuit, when Corley protested taking a cavity search out in the open in a parking lot, deputies wrestled her to the ground and took down her pants.

“That was extreme, to pull my clothes down, in front of people,” Corley can be heard saying in the patrol car dashcam video. “People were watching – you didn’t see people walking around?”‘

Her subsequent lawsuit regarding the situation claimed deputies penetrated her and found less than a quarter-ounce of marijuana, ultimately arresting and charging her with misdemeanor possession of marijuana – charges since dismissed.

A grand jury reportedly indicted Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies Ronaldine Pierre and William Strong on charges of official oppression, and, while those charges also became dismissed last year, the female deputy involved in the cavity search remains unidentified.

In a press statement, the Harris County Attorney’s Office provided the following:

“The matter has been resolved by mutual agreement. The settlement was agreed upon after a lengthy negotiation process.”