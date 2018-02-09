Commuters who travel US 59 into Houston will soon face additional congestion and delays at the San Jacinto River Bridge near Humble.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is reportedly planning to begin a construction project on the US-59 southbound bridge over the San Jacinto River in the coming weeks.





Skyeye 13 over US-59, now open both ways at San Jacinto River @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/aZUYvfCvpA — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) September 1, 2017

According to the agency’s website, the bridge will be completely demolished and rebuilt; during construction, traffic will divert to the northbound lanes.

At the latest, TxDOT expects the $7.5 million project to be underway by early March.

During an interview, TxDOT public information officer Danny Perez said repairs are needed after Hurricane Harvey adjusted the foundation below the bridge, reducing the capacity of the bridge:

“Although capable of carrying typical traffic, the southbound bridge does not have the capability of carrying extremely heavy loads, which have been diverted to the frontage road,” Perez said, according to Community Impact Newspaper.

Because of the bridge’s limits, rebuilding it is considered by some experts to be an “emergency” project.

TxDOT officials said they expect construction to take approximately four months, which will include the summer months.

Amazing video sent to us @KHOU, freeway concrete barrier broke away on Hwy 59 at San Jacinto Bridge. #HoustonFloods pic.twitter.com/xMUfcIPj3Y — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) August 29, 2017

Perez told the Houston Chronicle TxDOT is still reviewing plans to minimize traffic interruptions as both commuters and vacationers make their way through the region:

“We want to minimize the impact on the traveling public,” Perez said further.

Patient travels, Houston!