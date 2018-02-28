Over the weekend, dozens of the state’s top high school football prospects showed off their skills at Nike’s football skills camp known as The Opening Regionals.





The events, highlights from some featured below, took place at Legacy Stadium in Katy, reportedly featuring prized recruits for some of the top college football programs in the country.

According to Nike’s website, high school football coaches from around the state nominate players to attend The Opening Regional camps across the country; players selected to attend receive “state-of-the-art education in both Nike Football Training and position-specific football from respected position coaches, while improving each player who attends, and does all of this free of cost to attendees.”

Houston’s camp opened the second week of regional camps for the spring season, with the first being held in Miami the week before.

Nike officials said six other regional camps will be held in the next three months, with the top four players in each camp invited to go on to the national camp at Nike’s headquarters in Oregon this summer.

The top four players selected from the Houston camp included the following:

Marcus Banks, CB – Dekaney High School (Houston, Texas)

Arjei Henderson, WR – Travis High School (Richmond, Texas)

Austin Stogner, TE – Prestonwood Christian High School (Plano, Texas)

Bobby Wolfe, CB – Madison High School (Houston, Texas)

In addition to showing off their skills among their peers, camps also give players the chance to shine in front of coaches and scouts:

Grant Gunnell, a top-rated junior quarterback for Houston’s St. Pius X squad, recently renounced his previous commitment to attend Texas A&M, but showed off his skills at The Opening Houston Regionals and is reportedly considering scholarship offers from LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma State and Arkansas.

Good luck to all the next-level hopefuls!