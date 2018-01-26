A student in Clear Brook High School of Friendswood, Texas, received an honor he shares with 13 Nobel Prize winners.

Syamantak Payra, 16, is one of the top 40 finalists for the 2018 Regneneron Science Talent Search, a distinguished competition based in the US that seeks out its most promising high school scientists. As a finalist, he is guaranteed $25,000 award, as well as the chance to compete for other prizes of up to $250,000.





Payra created a smart bionic leg brace, which has reportedly already restored the walking ability of a leg paralyzed by polio.

CONGRATS to Syamantak Payra named a top 300 scholar in the Regeneron Science Talent Search! This honor signifies his talent & promise in STEM. A scholarship was awarded as well as notifiying colleges that he's a Regeneron STS scholar. Remember his name! pic.twitter.com/3Lko7ZZQAE — Clear Brook HS (@ClearBrookHS) January 11, 2018

Payra and the other finalists will now travel to Washington, D.C. for the final round of judging. Winners will be announced March 13. The 40 finalists were selected from a total of 1,800 entrants.

This is not the first honor awarded to Payra. Last August, Clear Brook High School announced on Twitter his winning of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s prestigious Rickoid of the Year award.

Payra won the award while attending the Center for Excellence in Education’s 34th annual Research Science Institute, which is a summer program sponsored in part by MIT.