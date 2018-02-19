Houston Astros fans got a little extra love this year with 2018 spring training officially kicking off for the champion Astros on Valentine’s Day.
While only pitchers and catchers were scheduled to begin workouts this week, many of the team’s starting lineup joined their teammates to start this season off right.
Fortunately for fans, social media is proving to be a great place to get a first look at the returning champions as they get ready for another stellar season.
Many of the team’s heavy hitters are on the field at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida, practicing their swing.
Check out these bats:
You can also watch your favorite players getting back into the swing of making great catches:
The Astro’s pitchers and catchers are clearly ready to take the season by storm:
Not only are they rocking the practice fields, but the players are always happy to oblige their adoring fans. Here they are signing autographs:
Fan favorites Carlos Correa and George Springer also talked with reporters in the team’s locker room.
Based on their comments, fans can look forward to another great season of baseball:
If you feel like you’re missing out, you’re not alone.
Houston rapper Paul Wall posted on Twitter that he might be headed out to watch the ‘Stros prepare for 2018 victory:
Field trip?
Let’s go Astros!