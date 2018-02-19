Menu
annabella Read this Next

Dickinson police chase puts 10-year-old Annabella in a life-threatening coma
Advertisement

Houston Astros fans got a little extra love this year with 2018 spring training officially kicking off for the champion Astros on Valentine’s Day.


While only pitchers and catchers were scheduled to begin workouts this week, many of the team’s starting lineup joined their teammates to start this season off right.

RELATED: Rewatch the Astros win the World Series in less than 15 minutes

Fortunately for fans, social media is proving to be a great place to get a first look at the returning champions as they get ready for another stellar season.

Many of the team’s heavy hitters are on the field at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida, practicing their swing.

Check out these bats:

You can also watch your favorite players getting back into the swing of making great catches:

The Astro’s pitchers and catchers are clearly ready to take the season by storm:

Not only are they rocking the practice fields, but the players are always happy to oblige their adoring fans. Here they are signing autographs:

Fan favorites Carlos Correa and George Springer also talked with reporters in the team’s locker room.

Based on their comments, fans can look forward to another great season of baseball:

RELATED: Valentine’s Day marks Astros’ start to spring training for another championship

If you feel like you’re missing out, you’re not alone.

Houston rapper Paul Wall posted on Twitter that he might be headed out to watch the ‘Stros prepare for 2018 victory:

Field trip?

Let’s go Astros!

Check out your Houston Astros gearing up for the 2018 season with these Spring Training updates screenshot of @GregBailey13's Twitter post
Author placeholder image About the author:
Advertisement

Rare Studio

On the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, Battleship Texas honors WWII vets

On the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, Battleship Texas honors WWII vets

U.S. Olympic speedskater brings Houston Strong spirit to PyeongChang

U.S. Olympic speedskater brings Houston Strong spirit to PyeongChang

Missouri City native Travis Scott rented out 2 theaters in Stafford this weekend “for the kids to watch” Black Panther

Missouri City native Travis Scott rented out 2 theaters in Stafford this weekend “for the kids to watch” Black Panther

Houston couples tell their tales of romance and tips for dating

Houston couples tell their tales of romance and tips for dating

Shaken after Florida, several Humble ISD students said they stayed home today out of fear of being attacked themselves

Shaken after Florida, several Humble ISD students said they stayed home today out of fear of being attacked themselves

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement