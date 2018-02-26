A northwest Houston business owner shot and killed an intruder while protecting his business overnight Monday.

According to the Houston Police Department, the business owner decided to sleep in the store on Sunday night, located in the 6100 block of Pinemont Drive near Lost Forest and Highway 290.





Authorities say the business owner heard the would-be burglar at about 12:30 a.m. while he was sleeping.

The owner got his gun and went to investigate the noise, finding the intruder entering his store.

Police say the owner fired one shot at the intruder, striking him.

The intruder reportedly died at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation to ensure the evidence matches the business owner’s story.

Following the investigation, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office will determine if charges should be filed.