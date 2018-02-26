Menu
fireapt Read this Next

Family rescued during overnight fire destroying 16 apartments in Harris County
Advertisement

A northwest Houston business owner shot and killed an intruder while protecting his business overnight Monday.

According to the Houston Police Department, the business owner decided to sleep in the store on Sunday night, located in the 6100 block of Pinemont Drive near Lost Forest and Highway 290.


Authorities say the business owner heard the would-be burglar at about 12:30 a.m. while he was sleeping.

RELATED: Mexican immigrant to face capital murder charges in execution murder of two Baytown teens

The owner got his gun and went to investigate the noise, finding the intruder entering his store.

Police say the owner fired one shot at the intruder, striking him.

RELATED: Shots rang out on a Houston roadway after a bar fight, killing one

The intruder reportedly died at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation to ensure the evidence matches the business owner’s story.

Following the investigation, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office will determine if charges should be filed.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Transgender Texas high school wrestler wins second 6A girls state title over the weekend in Cypress

Transgender Texas high school wrestler wins second 6A girls state title over the weekend in Cypress

One of Texas’ capital school districts is reportedly split on how to handle the Confederate-named campuses

One of Texas’ capital school districts is reportedly split on how to handle the Confederate-named campuses

ICYMI, Feb. 22 wasn’t only National Margarita Day, but, if you’re in Houston, you’re in a good spot for a makeup

ICYMI, Feb. 22 wasn’t only National Margarita Day, but, if you’re in Houston, you’re in a good spot for a makeup

On the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, Battleship Texas honors WWII vets

On the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, Battleship Texas honors WWII vets

U.S. Olympic speedskater brings Houston Strong spirit to PyeongChang

U.S. Olympic speedskater brings Houston Strong spirit to PyeongChang

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement