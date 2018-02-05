Menu
motorcrash Read this Next

Man on a stolen motorcycle loses control during 130-mph chase with DPS officers
Advertisement

A Houston couple is reportedly working with police after realizing the pre-fab vacation house they bought in Madisonville, Texas, disappeared.

Located on 10 acres in the Central Texas town, about 100 miles north of Houston, the house was apparently stolen, and now Jo and Lonnie Harrison want answers.


RELATED: Houston homeowners are working with Realtors in a whole new way thanks to Harvey

After visiting the property in November, Lonnie returned to the Madisonville property last week, and couldn’t believe his eyes.

“Nothing. Nothing that I wanted to see. I didn’t see the house,” he said

Jo called the local police, who couldn’t believe it, either.

“I said you know this is really going to sound strange but I need to report a stolen house,” she told Eyewitness News. “They were like, a house? I said yes. We have 10 acres and had a little cabin and the cabin is gone.”

The only thing remaining where the green-roofed, one-bedroom cabin once stood are pipes and blocks, the Harrisons say.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the sheriff’s department at 936-348-2755.

RELATED: Are Houston homes overvalued?

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Here’s why Houston’s J.J. Watt made an appearance at the Super Bowl

Here’s why Houston’s J.J. Watt made an appearance at the Super Bowl

Police release surveillance video of Spring suspects on the run after allegedly killing an 18-year-old

Police release surveillance video of Spring suspects on the run after allegedly killing an 18-year-old

Gov. Abbott to reportedly leave no stone unturned in the investigation of Dr. Nassar’s ranch

Gov. Abbott to reportedly leave no stone unturned in the investigation of Dr. Nassar’s ranch

According to a new report, Houston is home to 7 of the top 100 traffic bottlenecks

According to a new report, Houston is home to 7 of the top 100 traffic bottlenecks

Here’s how close Houston came to being an Amazon HQ2 finalist

Here’s how close Houston came to being an Amazon HQ2 finalist

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement