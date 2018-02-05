A Houston couple is reportedly working with police after realizing the pre-fab vacation house they bought in Madisonville, Texas, disappeared.

Located on 10 acres in the Central Texas town, about 100 miles north of Houston, the house was apparently stolen, and now Jo and Lonnie Harrison want answers.





After visiting the property in November, Lonnie returned to the Madisonville property last week, and couldn’t believe his eyes.

“Nothing. Nothing that I wanted to see. I didn’t see the house,” he said

MISSING: Vacation home reported stolen from Houston couple's property in Madisonville. Hear what the owner says she told 911 when she called about her stolen house. @FotiABC13 has the story: https://t.co/rzij1qLt3X pic.twitter.com/j2qMp2ShcA — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) February 5, 2018

Jo called the local police, who couldn’t believe it, either.

“I said you know this is really going to sound strange but I need to report a stolen house,” she told Eyewitness News. “They were like, a house? I said yes. We have 10 acres and had a little cabin and the cabin is gone.”

The only thing remaining where the green-roofed, one-bedroom cabin once stood are pipes and blocks, the Harrisons say.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the sheriff’s department at 936-348-2755.

