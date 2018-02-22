Menu
ambulance Read this Next

Car accident claims 2 lives and injures 2 in Spring Branch District
Advertisement

She was told her toddler daughter was bitten by another child. But, upon further medical review, the alleged “bite” didn’t have teeth.

A doctor confirmed the mark teachers at the Little Scholars Learning Center deemed a bite was really a second-degree burn.


RELATED: Investigators re-open the case of a 3-month-old’s death at Houston day care center

Mother Tammy Andrews says she wants answers. She filed a police report Monday accusing the day care of withholding information of what happened to her daughter.

Authorities are now investigating how the nearly two-year-old child named Camille got the injury at the day care center, which happened last Friday at the westside business.

While the day care center would not comment, they did tell Click2Houston.com that the teacher involved has been placed on administrative leave.

In the meantime, Andrews has not only removed Camille from the school, but also her 21-month-old and 12-year-old children.

RELATED: ‘Smack for a snack’ program at Kentucky daycare center spawns investigation

Houston day care under investigation after toddler’s second-degree burn surfaces Rare Media Library
Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

On the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, Battleship Texas honors WWII vets

On the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, Battleship Texas honors WWII vets

U.S. Olympic speedskater brings Houston Strong spirit to PyeongChang

U.S. Olympic speedskater brings Houston Strong spirit to PyeongChang

Missouri City native Travis Scott rented out 2 theaters in Stafford this weekend “for the kids to watch” Black Panther

Missouri City native Travis Scott rented out 2 theaters in Stafford this weekend “for the kids to watch” Black Panther

Houston couples tell their tales of romance and tips for dating

Houston couples tell their tales of romance and tips for dating

Shaken after Florida, several Humble ISD students said they stayed home today out of fear of being attacked themselves

Shaken after Florida, several Humble ISD students said they stayed home today out of fear of being attacked themselves

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement