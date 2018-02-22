She was told her toddler daughter was bitten by another child. But, upon further medical review, the alleged “bite” didn’t have teeth.

A doctor confirmed the mark teachers at the Little Scholars Learning Center deemed a bite was really a second-degree burn.





Mother Tammy Andrews says she wants answers. She filed a police report Monday accusing the day care of withholding information of what happened to her daughter.

Authorities are now investigating how the nearly two-year-old child named Camille got the injury at the day care center, which happened last Friday at the westside business.

While the day care center would not comment, they did tell Click2Houston.com that the teacher involved has been placed on administrative leave.

In the meantime, Andrews has not only removed Camille from the school, but also her 21-month-old and 12-year-old children.

