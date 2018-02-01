As the deadline to register to vote approaches and the 2018 election cycle continues to ramp up, Texas continues to draw attention for its Democratic candidates in the traditionally red state.





Actor and Star Wars front man Mark Hamill tweeted his support yesterday for Houston Democrat Jason Westin, an oncologist at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, calling the doctor-turned-political-hopeful a “valiant, fact-wielding fighter” and adding #maythefactsbewithyouall:

Here's hoping Texas sends @DrWestinForTX07, a valiant, fact-wielding fighter to battle the science-denying Neanderthals in Congress. Making #ClimateChange political is a peril our planet can't withstand. WATCH THIS VIDEO! #MayTheFactsBeWithYouALL https://t.co/zzMCB7l6j8 — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) February 1, 2018

Westin said he hopes to flip the Texas Congressional seat up for grabs in Houston’s 7th district, running on a platform of wanting to preserve health care he fears current government officials may further dismantle.

His campaign launch video shows more than 480,000 views on Twitter, with the original post shared over 4,000 times since first coming out January 2.

President Trump and the rubber stamp GOP are denying scientific facts to push their agenda of fake news. Laws should be made based on facts, not partisan fictions. Watch and share our video if you agree. pic.twitter.com/0bFjDe1qAg — Jason Westin, MD (@DrWestinForTX07) January 2, 2018

Candidates, like Westin and Democratic Senate hopeful Beto O’Rourke, said they hope to ride a tide of enthusiasm from a base reportedly fed up with the current Republican Administration and its policies into the statehouse in 2018.

In the Lone Star State and across the U.S., Democrats continue to campaign hard for a ‘Blue Wave’ to remove the Republican majority from Congress.

