A groomer at a PetSmart in Katy, Texas is out of a job after a video of her roughly handling a dog in the store went viral.





The video shows the groomer combing the dog before she gets frustrated that the animals is not being still and violently shakes the pup’s head. Brooke Vowers captured the clip earlier this week and posted it to her Facebook writing “just took my dog to get groomed and as I’m walking out this lady comes up to me and said she’s been waiting for an hour to see who’s [sic] dog this was because of how mean the groomer was to her and that she called corporate.”

Vowers posted the video on Thursday evening and in less than 24 hours, it has been viewed almost 400,000 times and been shared by almost 500 people.

PetSmart manager Ed Smiers wasted no time showing the employee the door — when contacted by the Houston Chronicle on Friday, he said “We don’t condone that kind of behavior and we’ve already terminated the associate.”

Online, users commented on the video en masse with one woman urging Brooke to “file a police report for animal abuse.” Another woman wrote “this makes my blood boil.”

On Twitter, users have flooded PetSmart’s accounts with complaints and the company has been forced to issue a form response, writing “this treatment is completely unacceptable.”

And this isn’t the first time that a dog groomer has gotten in trouble after they were caught on video mistreating an animal. In November a Florida groomer was caught abusing a dog and people were infuriated. However, that woman allegedly owned the pet spa where she worked so she probably didn’t lose her job after the footage came out. PETA even put out a full list of instances where groomers were caught abusing animals.