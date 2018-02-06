Menu
Screen Shot 2018-02-06 at 1.04.41 PM Read this Next

Texas Monthly reportedly suffering from low morale amid staff departures and integrity squabbles
Advertisement

Whether you’re brand new to Houston or you’ve been living here for years, everyone has to deal with the intensity of Houston traffic.


In a series of reports this week aimed at making the drive a little more bearable, KTRK released a guide to Houston’s roadways.

RELATED: As if Houston traffic weren’t tough enough, TxDOT may be permitting 85-foot changes to its billboard regulation

It covers what highways run which direction, where they take you and how their names can sometimes change depending on their direction.

For example, the Gulf Freeway takes you to the Gulf of Mexico, and the Eastex Freeway will point you to east Texas.

The guide also lists the nicknames of Texas interstates like I-10, which also goes by the Katy Freeway, Baytown East Freeway, East Freeway or just “the Beast.”

In the case of I-45, it can be called the Gulf Freeway when you’re headed south, and the North Freeway headed north. It’s also only located within the state of Texas, whereas I-10 can take you all the way to California (if you’ve got a few days to spare for a road trip).

So bookmark this list, Houstonians. If nothing else, it will help you show your out-of-state friends around.

RELATED: Houston getting a taste of driverless cars

Houston drivers and newcomers will appreciate this guide to the city’s roadways Rare media library
Author placeholder image About the author:
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Stunning news about the Texas teen who disappeared with an alleged online predator but had reunited with family

Stunning news about the Texas teen who disappeared with an alleged online predator but had reunited with family

Interactive Sandra Bland exhibit opens in Houston for Black History Month

Interactive Sandra Bland exhibit opens in Houston for Black History Month

Here’s why Houston’s J.J. Watt made an appearance at the Super Bowl

Here’s why Houston’s J.J. Watt made an appearance at the Super Bowl

Police release surveillance video of Spring suspects on the run after allegedly killing an 18-year-old

Police release surveillance video of Spring suspects on the run after allegedly killing an 18-year-old

Gov. Abbott to reportedly leave no stone unturned in the investigation of Dr. Nassar’s ranch

Gov. Abbott to reportedly leave no stone unturned in the investigation of Dr. Nassar’s ranch

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement