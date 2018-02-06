Whether you’re brand new to Houston or you’ve been living here for years, everyone has to deal with the intensity of Houston traffic.





Our neighbors south of us in Houston may be having trouble with icy roads 😂, driving backward trying to get off the freeway. How do y'all deal with icy roads? https://t.co/agdDHCnlV7 via @ABC13Houston #HoustonIce pic.twitter.com/CvdVhm9bBu — Gas Monkey Garage (@GasMonkeyGarage) January 18, 2018

In a series of reports this week aimed at making the drive a little more bearable, KTRK released a guide to Houston’s roadways.

It covers what highways run which direction, where they take you and how their names can sometimes change depending on their direction.

For example, the Gulf Freeway takes you to the Gulf of Mexico, and the Eastex Freeway will point you to east Texas.

The guide also lists the nicknames of Texas interstates like I-10, which also goes by the Katy Freeway, Baytown East Freeway, East Freeway or just “the Beast.”

The roads of Houston feed off of the rage of motorists who are just TRYING TO GO THE F*CK HOME! pic.twitter.com/b757AjYyrg — 🍺🍕Roy Bright 🍝🍷 (@CulinaryGeekRoy) February 2, 2018

In the case of I-45, it can be called the Gulf Freeway when you’re headed south, and the North Freeway headed north. It’s also only located within the state of Texas, whereas I-10 can take you all the way to California (if you’ve got a few days to spare for a road trip).

My soulmate is that stretch in Houston where I-10 is 8 lanes — Sarah Colón (@_Sarahhemilyy) February 5, 2018

So bookmark this list, Houstonians. If nothing else, it will help you show your out-of-state friends around.

