Man's road rage on Katy Freeway caught on tape by teen driver who was allegedly assaulted
Authorities are reportedly searching for a suspect in a carjacking who led police on a chase from Pasadena to the corner of the University of Houston-Main campus.


In the Tuesday incident, Pasadena Police Department officers sought two suspects as part of a carjacking spree across the city.

RELATED: Fort Bend Uber driver shot and robbed in carjacking

With help from the TSU police, they arrested one suspect. However, the second, who was armed, fled.

The chase eventually ended near the corner of Milby and Elgin, near the UH Athletic Complex. Police later determined the suspect had left the area. The suspect is still at large.

Authorities released a photo of the suspect to aid in the search:

According to police, two of the three vehicles involved in the chase were stolen in other carjackings, including one taken at gunpoint from a Houston victim.

Pasadena police are urging anyone who may know this man to call them.

The chase occurred just one day after a UH student reported being punched in the face during a carjacking in a parking lot at a nearby church:

In a nine day period this month, Harris County saw seven carjackings, many that ended in violence:

As RARE previously reported, a woman was shot and killed in an attempted carjacking while she waiting in a car outside a gas station

Similarly, an Uber driver suffered a gunshot wound in a carjacking that occurred in Fort Bend.

RELATED: Woman killed in alleged carjacking outside Houston gas station

