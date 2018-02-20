Menu
Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis, Houston-area fighters, shine at UFC Fight Night Austin
A Houston firefighter is reportedly currently relieved of his duties after being arrested in Denver on sexual assault charges.

Officials with the Houston Fire Department announced they will make a formal decision on future employment for Luke McIntosh, 28, pending an internal investigation of the charges.


“Employee Luke McIntosh has been relieved of duty pending an administrative investigation in relation to felony charges in Denver, Colorado,” a statement from the Houston Fire Department read in part.

Records show police arrested McIntosh in Denver last week on four charges, including kidnapping, robbery and sexual assault, stemming from an incident in 2015.

He is being held in the Denver County Jail on a $100,000 bond, and his arraignment is scheduled for March 8.

Houston firefighter “relieved of duty” after sexual assault, kidnapping arrest in Denver
