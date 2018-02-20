Menu
Just hours after a teen was hit trying to cross the Southwest Freeway, a woman was killed crossing the Gulf Freeway early Tuesday morning.


The woman was trying to cross the southbound lanes near Wayside when she was hit by a car at around 5 a.m.

According to authorities, the woman tried to evade an oncoming car, but was unsuccessful. She was found dead by emergency responders.

The fatal accident shut down two of the southbound lanes for most of rush hour as authorities investigated the scene; the road was fully reopened at around 8:30 a.m.

The victim has not been identified.

