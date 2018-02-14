If you live in the Bayou City and dream of a destination wedding, you might just want to stay home.

According to a new list by Wallethub, Houston is the 15th best city in the United States for weddings in 2018. A panel of experts determined the rankings by evaluating each city’s wedding costs, venue and hotel availability, services and local attractions.





In total, 180 American cities were considered.

Houston performed well across several categories, including having a lower wedding cost than the average. Bayou City couples can expect to spend an average of $30,175, compared to the national average of $35,000.

The city also offers copious amounts of bridal stores, hotels, flower shops and attractions — including a championship baseball team.

However, Houston offers fewer churches and chapels per capita, as well as videographers, photographers and event planners.

Although Houston may offer fewer churches, it does have a wide array of wedding venues fit for a variety of wedding themes, as you can see from the photos below.

With everything from luscious outdoor spaces, quaint farm spaces, upscale ballrooms and even mansions evoking European flair, your Houston wedding can feel like you’re anywhere in the world – with a lower price tag.

These photos of Houston weddings may entice you to tie the knot in the Bayou City:

Searching for a venue fit for royalty? These Houston wedding venues have you covered 👑 | https://t.co/25wNj2Lm7E | Photo: Jennifer Vera Photography | Venue: @Chateaucocomar pic.twitter.com/1PrQcuS1le — Weddings in Houston (@wedinhouston) February 2, 2018

Olakunle and Eno’s Beautiful Western and Nigerian Traditional Wedding in Houston https://t.co/FptRnvbvma pic.twitter.com/hTQasHl92I — Pleasures MagazineNG (@pleasuresmagNG) February 4, 2018

#TBT That time groom Carlyle crowd-surfed…definitely a reception to remember! Real Wedding: Brittany & Carlyle | https://t.co/rbiPeoXDPA | Photo: @_bricostello | Venue: The Gallery Houston pic.twitter.com/0WF2gSNteW — Weddings in Houston (@wedinhouston) February 1, 2018

Feel the love, Houston!

