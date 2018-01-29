The man was found dead after he crashed his car into a light pole Sunday.

Authorities found the driver of the dark sedan at approximately 8:30 p.m. off the Southwest Freeway near Beltway 8.





It is unknown if he was driving on the frontage road, but investigators are searching for surveillance videos of the area.

“The victim was unconscious, HFD removed him from the vehicle and found that he was deceased. It appears that the victim has an injury to his neck consistent with a gun shot wound,” Houston Police Department Sgt. Robert Klementich told Eyewitness News.

The driver was the sole occupant of the car; the power had to be shut off as police worked the incident.

