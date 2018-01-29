Menu
The man was found dead after he crashed his car into a light pole Sunday.

Authorities found the driver of the dark sedan at approximately 8:30 p.m. off the Southwest Freeway near Beltway 8.


It is unknown if he was driving on the frontage road, but investigators are searching for surveillance videos of the area.

“The victim was unconscious, HFD removed him from the vehicle and found that he was deceased. It appears that the victim has an injury to his neck consistent with a gun shot wound,” Houston Police Department Sgt. Robert Klementich told Eyewitness News.

The driver was the sole occupant of the car; the power had to be shut off as police worked the incident.

According to a new report, Houston is home to 7 of the top 100 traffic bottlenecks

Here's how close Houston came to being an Amazon HQ2 finalist

Houston may have a problem with Amazon's list of 20 finalists for HQ2

'Tourniquet Killer' wrongly confesses to two murders just before his execution this week

When NASA needed to repair its safety image, they turned to this beloved character with a penchant for flying

