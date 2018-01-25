Police reportedly found a teenage boy who was shot and killed Wednesday in broad daylight at a southwest Houston apartment complex.
Houston police say two men were seen running from the scene as the incident unfolded at around 5:30 p.m. at the Victoria Villa Apartments in the 5700 block of Glenmont Drive.
The victim was a 15-year-old Hispanic male.
Police are investigating possible motives, including gang violence; the suspects, whose descriptions are currently not known, are still at large.
This is a developing story.
