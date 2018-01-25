Menu
Police positively identify remains of a Heights woman found trapped in her own home
Police reportedly found a teenage boy who was shot and killed Wednesday in broad daylight at a southwest Houston apartment complex.

Houston police say two men were seen running from the scene as the incident unfolded at around 5:30 p.m. at the Victoria Villa Apartments in the 5700 block of Glenmont Drive.


The victim was a 15-year-old Hispanic male.

Police are investigating possible motives, including gang violence; the suspects, whose descriptions are currently not known, are still at large.

This is a developing story.

