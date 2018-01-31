Humble, Texas, realtor Nicole Lopez is offering a tasty incentive to people looking to buy from her:

$250 in tacos.





Underneath the standard realtor sign advertising her services and contact info, Lopez’s signs read, “$250 in free tacos with the purchase of this home.”

“Let’s be honest, everyone in Texas loves tacos. And so, it’s really been the ‘taco the town’,” Lopez said, admittedly jokingly, in an interview with KHOU, calling herself “the taco lady.”

According to KHOU, she started using tacos to sell houses fourth months ago, and social media posts of her signs are going viral.

What’s more, her crunchy advertising appears to be working.

Lopez said she closed a sale on a home in Cypress, explaining the people that bought it are “super excited for their taco party at the end of the month.”

Lopez explained in an interview how, in the state of Texas, it’s illegal to offer anything above $50 in value as a client gift or for a referral, so what she does is give her clients a $250 credit.

They can shave the cost off the home price, or Lopez uses the money to buy tacos from the closest Torchy’s restaurant for a taco party.

She said a surprising amount of people are chooding the tacos:

“People have really taken to the tacos,” Lopez said further. “We don’t plan on ending it any time soon.”

