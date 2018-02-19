Reporters from Houston area news agencies traveled to Florida this week to cover a long-anticipated event for many area baseball fans — Astros spring training.





However, what started out as fun and games quickly turned to tragedy as they learned of a horrific event unfolding nearby.

“We need you to leave Astros spring training and get on the road for a school shooting,” Greg Bailey, an Eyewitness News sports reporter, says his station told him via a phone call.

Bailey is among a number of Houston sports reporters that are currently in West Palm Beach, Florida, to cover the Astros’ 2018 spring training.

As news broke of a shooting in Parkland, Florida, Houston news agencies realized they had reporters onsite just one hour away.

Bailey described a scene of mayhem when he and photojournalist Francisco Barragan arrived at Douglas High School.

One father who raced to find his child didn’t even have any shoes on.

Sports Director @GregBailey13 went to Florida to cover the @astros Spring Training, but ended up covering one of the deadliest school shootings in history. He said, "I knew it was bad when the news desk called." https://t.co/c9MJmpbIkP pic.twitter.com/BUC7PQkULw — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) February 15, 2018

.@GregBailey13 doing incredible work for #abc13 setting the tone in Broward Co, FL. He started his day covering #Astros spring training. Likely never imagined he’d end it covering a mass school shooting and hour away. — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) February 14, 2018

Bailey wasn’t the only Houston reporter on the scene.

KHOU sent their sports reporter Matt Musil to Parkland to report on the story.

Musil captured footage of a vigil held to remember the fallen students and faculty.

#KHOU11 We Head Back to #ASTROS Spring Training today but our thoughts & prayers remain with all the families from Parkland. #FloridaSchoolShooting pic.twitter.com/yGEIg7bsZn — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 16, 2018

#KHOU11 #FloridaSchoolShooting candlelight vigil and memorial service for the 17 people who died at Douglas HS in Parkland yesterday. pic.twitter.com/fkOWN8YfDv — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 16, 2018

Musil also conducted a controversial interview with a young woman who claimed to be a student at the high school. She also said she knew the student accused of the crime.

In the interview, the young woman makes comments suggesting that their was a second shooter — a story that was picked up by national media.

However, those allegations have not been substantiated by officials.

#KHOU11 After shifting over from #ASTROS Camp to coverage of school shooting in Parkland, Forida, I talked with Alexa Miednik , a Senior at Douglas HS. She never saw a gun but she says she knows the alleged shooter… pic.twitter.com/qzaOUbFMPu — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 15, 2018

The controversial statements have drawn criticism from some Houston viewers, but other news fans were quick to defend the reporter:

Matt Musil is a sports reporter from KHOU Channel 11 in Houston. He’s in Florida to cover the Astros in Spring Training Camp. Great reporter & I can’t believe he would interview & post something that seems so questionable. Zero credibility. — Sheltie Mom (@HouAggie86) February 16, 2018

He is a local sports anchor for KHOU 11 here in Houston, TX he was in FL covering the first day of the Astros Spring training in FL, that is why a lot of Houston media was there, but these are sports media guys. — CaptainStu (@TheCaptainStu) February 16, 2018

Matt is a long time sports newsman in Houston on local channel 11. He was there covering the Astros Spring Training. The station called all the journalists to go there for coverage. — Han Fastolfe (@R_Daneel_0livaw) February 15, 2018

KPRC2 also sent reporters to Parkland to cover the story, including a photojournalist who captured footage of the memorial service.

And now the candlelight vigil is packed. Positive vibes flowing from here in remembrance of those lost. #ParklandShooting #ParklandStrong pic.twitter.com/gNPYvDkQrR — Gil Gredinger (@photog72) February 16, 2018

Local reporters remain in Florida to continue coverage of the Houston Astros’ spring training camp.