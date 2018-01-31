This weekend, the Houston Show Choir will take the stage alongside music legend Barry Manilow as the star performs in town.

Thirty-two lucky members of the 70-person choir will sing backup for Manilow at his Friday concert.





Join the Grammy-winning crooner on three of his famous hits, the group will don black choir robes as they perform:

“We’re doing, ‘I Write The Songs,’ ‘Copa Cabana’ and ‘Miracle,'” music director Jen Young said in an interview with KHOU. “From what I can gather, the whole stage is going to go black, and we get about 17 seconds to get everybody on stage in our choir risers, behind everything else. So, we’re this extra dimension that comes in for these big final three songs.”

The all-volunteer, unpaid choir members said they are rehearsing hard for the opportunity, preparing to make Houston proud.

But this isn’t the first time the choir performed with Manilow; he first worked with them in 2016, when they delighted him with their background vocals.

Manilow’s concert is also reportedly helping a local school recover from Hurricane Harvey, thanks to the Manilow Music Project:

Kingwood High School, part of Humble ISD, sustained extensive damage in the storm, prompting Manilow to raise funds and dontaing musical instrucments to help students get back on track with their music studies.

Fans who donated a new or gently-used musical instrument received two free tickets to Manilow’s upcoming concert, while fans who couldn’t donate an instrument could buy concert tickets through a special link.

For each ticket sold through the link, $20 went to the foundation to help the high school.

Manilow takes the stage at the Smart Financial Center in Sugarland on Friday, February 2nd.