A suspect in the murder that occurred at a Beaumont car wash was arrested in a Houston hotel this week.

Houston SWAT officers and Beaumont police arrested 22-year-old Desmond Bennett at the America’s Inn in Houston on Southwest Freeway near Gessner Road in southwest Houston.





Bennett reportedly surrendered without incident. A woman who was in the room with Bennett was also detained.

Bennett was wanted in connection with the Dec. 28 murder of 20-year-old Anthony Green. That afternoon, Beaumont police found Green in the back corner of a car wash parking lot. Green had sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital, where he died shortly after arrival.

An anonymous tip to the U.S. Marshals office led police to the Houston motel where Bennett had been hiding. The arrest was a coordinated effort between Beaumont police, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals.

Bennett was transferred Tuesday to Beaumont, where he will face murder charges. Authorities have not yet released any speculations as to the motive behind the murder.

According to Green’s mother, Tracie Blackshire, her son was not involved in any criminal activity that could have led to his murder.

No date has been set for Bennett’s murder trial. Beaumont police are also searching for another suspect, David Parkerson, in connection with Green’s murder.

