March 24 at 8:30 a.m., you’ll have the opportunity to climb to the top of one of Texas’ tallest buildings and enjoy the view from the famed Sky Lobby of the Chase building downtown. And it’ll be for a good cause.





I'm climbing THE LEMON CLIMB in Houston to fight childhood cancer! Join me for The Lemon Climb Houston! https://t.co/Xk391WaPM2 via @AlexsLemonade — Wendy Allen-Rhoades, MD (@BeyondTheCoat) February 9, 2018

The building will be host to the first annual Lemon Climb to raise money for childhood cancer research. Participants can choose to climb 25, 60 or the full 75 flights of stairs, check out the view from the Sky Lobby, then celebrate at the after party in the plaza outside.

Registration prices vary depending on which ticket you buy. A ‘climber’ pass is $25, with a $100 fundraising minimum, and you decide how many stairs you want to walk or race up.

Don’t feel like climbing all those stairs? You can still buy a ‘fast pass’ for $15, ride the elevator to the Sky Lobby and not worry about a fundraising minimum. Everyone who participates gets a free t-shirt.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a national charity organization aimed at fundraising for childhood cancer research, put the event together.

If you’ve never seen Houston from the Sky Lobby of the Chase tower downtown, this could be your chance. The view will only be open to the public for the day, and registration is going on now.

