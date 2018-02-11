Get ready for crinkle-cut fries and melty, cheesy veggie-shroom burgers:

Restaurateur Danny Meyer’s nationwide and publicly-traded Shake Shack is finishing up another spot in Rice Village.





Houston’s city’s third installment and second full location is on schedule to open at the end of the month, according to company reps.

The New York-based burger factory already offers a full-service Galleria location and counter-order spot at Minute Maid Park; its latest Rice Village location will take the spot of the longstanding La Madeleine bakery at Kirby and Amherst.

The new restaurant will not be without competition, however:

A location of Austin-based Hopdoddy Burger Bar is already in Rice Village on Morningside Drive.

The Rice Village opening is just the latest location for the shack of shakes, expanding since its original opening in 2004 in Manhattan’s Flatiron district.

See y’all there!