Menu
shoothou Read this Next

A man allegedly killed his wife with their kids inside a northeast Houston home at the time of the incident
Advertisement

Get ready for crinkle-cut fries and melty, cheesy veggie-shroom burgers:

Restaurateur Danny Meyer’s nationwide and publicly-traded Shake Shack is finishing up another spot in Rice Village.


RELATED: Local burger chain opens up a “shake counter” at this one exclusive location

Houston’s city’s third installment and second full location is on schedule to open at the end of the month, according to company reps.

The New York-based burger factory already offers a full-service Galleria location and counter-order spot at Minute Maid Park; its latest Rice Village location will take the spot of the longstanding La Madeleine bakery at Kirby and Amherst.

The new restaurant will not be without competition, however:

A location of Austin-based Hopdoddy Burger Bar is already in Rice Village on Morningside Drive.

RELATED: Houston restaurants know how to celebrate the ‘Stros and they want you to join in on the freebies

The Rice Village opening is just the latest location for the shack of shakes, expanding since its original opening in 2004 in Manhattan’s Flatiron district.

See y’all there!

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

There’s “no limit” to how many times we want to watch this update on injured Texan QB Deshaun Watson

There’s “no limit” to how many times we want to watch this update on injured Texan QB Deshaun Watson

Stunning news about the Texas teen who disappeared with an alleged online predator but had reunited with family

Stunning news about the Texas teen who disappeared with an alleged online predator but had reunited with family

Interactive Sandra Bland exhibit opens in Houston for Black History Month

Interactive Sandra Bland exhibit opens in Houston for Black History Month

Here’s why Houston’s J.J. Watt made an appearance at the Super Bowl

Here’s why Houston’s J.J. Watt made an appearance at the Super Bowl

Police release surveillance video of Spring suspects on the run after allegedly killing an 18-year-old

Police release surveillance video of Spring suspects on the run after allegedly killing an 18-year-old

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement