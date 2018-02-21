For February, Texas Monthly released its list of the 10 best new restaurants for 2018, and, keeping in line with our latest Champ City status, Houston’s Xochi landed in the number one spot.





The article author explains, to be considered for this year’s list, it must be a restaurant’s first location, and they needed to opened between December 1, 2016, and December 1, 2017.

Texas Monthly writer Patricia Sharpe calls Xochi “the most fascinating restaurant to open in Texas in 2017,” and it seems to offer plenty, with dishes inspired by the Mexican state of Oaxaca, including flying ants served inside mole de chicatana, and cabrito, a dish made from goat’s meat and mole.

The man behind Xochi is chef Hugo Ortega, James Beard award recipient for 2017, and he could win again with Xochi on this year’s list of nominees for best restaurant, alongside a number of other Houston establishments.

Hometown biases aside, Houston’s food and drink scene is strong, and the numbers prove it:

H-town brought more flavor to the Texas Monthly list than Dallas, Austin or San Antonio, with Killen’s STQ, Theadore Rex and Riel also claiming spots, only lower on the list.

Even if Ortega’s Xochi doesn’t bring him home another James Beard award, his latest creation is already a winner after Houston Chronicle restaurant critic Allison Cook named it number one in Texas.

