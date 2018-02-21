Menu
One of the Houston Police Department’s K-9 officers had to be put down early Wednesday morning after he sustained an injury during a chase.


The K-9, who’s name was Rony, still caught the suspect he was after, despite his injuries.

Houston Police were chasing a stolen vehicle around 1 a.m., and the chase eventually continued on foot after the suspect ran into a police car, according to the Houston Chronicle.

When the suspect ran into a wooded area, Rony pursued him, and his foot appears to have been caught in something as he gave chase, causing multiple breaks in his leg. The hunt reportedly ended in northeast Harris County, near 12700 River Trail.

Rony’s injuries were so serious that the decision was made to euthanize him.

“This dog is probably our best dog,” said HPD Chief Art Acevedo. According to him, Rony managed to net 250 captures over the course of his seven-year career with the Houston Police Department.

Police now have the fleeing suspect in custody, and could file charges this morning, according to the Chronicle.

