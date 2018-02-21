One of the Houston Police Department’s K-9 officers had to be put down early Wednesday morning after he sustained an injury during a chase.





The K-9, who’s name was Rony, still caught the suspect he was after, despite his injuries.

Heartbreaking: HPD K-9 Rony was put down after suffering multiple breaks in his leg. He was chasing a suspect when he got hurt this morning. Hear the vet explain why she and the officers felt putting him down was the right, but extremely difficult, choice @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/tfjM4A7KjV — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) February 21, 2018

Houston Police were chasing a stolen vehicle around 1 a.m., and the chase eventually continued on foot after the suspect ran into a police car, according to the Houston Chronicle.

When the suspect ran into a wooded area, Rony pursued him, and his foot appears to have been caught in something as he gave chase, causing multiple breaks in his leg. The hunt reportedly ended in northeast Harris County, near 12700 River Trail.

Rony’s injuries were so serious that the decision was made to euthanize him.

Rony, an HPD K-9 who has served the department for 7 years, died this morning. He was injured in the line of duty, chasing a suspect. He later died at the vet. Thanks for your service Rony. Prayers to his handler and his family 🙏@abc13houston pic.twitter.com/bkAMGtNIQG — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) February 21, 2018

“This dog is probably our best dog,” said HPD Chief Art Acevedo. According to him, Rony managed to net 250 captures over the course of his seven-year career with the Houston Police Department.

Police now have the fleeing suspect in custody, and could file charges this morning, according to the Chronicle.

Rest easy Rony, you will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/vcYtI0RVxJ — K9 T-Rex (@K9TRex) February 21, 2018

