Two separate deadly wrecks along Interstate 45 created havoc along a swath of highway stretching from Montgomery County to north Houston, with the latter accident leaving southbound I-45 at Parker Road closed for hours Monday morning while police investigate the scene.


At about 3:30 a.m. Monday, a multi-vehicle wreck caused by a motorcycle and a truck racing resulted in the death of the motorcyclist. The truck driver, whose truck flipped when it made contact with the motorcycle, was pinned underneath the vehicle.

That driver is expected to survive, despite serious injuries.

RELATED: Man with 5 DWIs charged with murder after causing deadly car wreck

About six hours earlier, another driver died when he slammed into a disabled 18-wheeler, parked on the side of the road. The incident happened on the interstate, just south of the Waller County line at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The driver, who had to be cut from the vehicle, was pronounced dead after being transported to Conroe Regional Trauma Center.

All southbound lanes of I-45 are expected to be closed throughout the morning due to the first accident.

RELATED: List of icy deathtraps along Houston-area roadways published in wake of fatal crash

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
