Last night Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Ed Emmett hosted a town hall meeting to talk about Houston’s future post-Harvey.





The message: Houston remains resilient.

.@SylvesterTurner at #KPRC2 town hall: “(#Houston) does not complain. We do not whine. We’re a can-do city. We’re #HoustonStrong. We’re standing strong. … People need to be sending pictures of their homes to Congress…because they need to see just behind the walls.” — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) January 30, 2018

Turner and Emmett reportedly spoke about how the city should move forward as it continues to rebuild and reevaluate after the storm.

The two officials talked progress in Houston since the storm; they also discussed what it would take to make Houston even stronger than before, emphasizing the need for proper funding to rebuild the city the right way:

“If only given enough money to rebuild, we’re funding for failure,” Turner said in a post on Twitter during the town hall.

It’s important for federal dollars to flow down. If only given enough money to rebuild, they’re funding for failure. We need money for mitigation so we aren’t in same position we were before #Harvey. Learn more about efforts to get funding we need here https://t.co/5l9TKvOfZA pic.twitter.com/JVLpDFL0kb — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 30, 2018

Building regulations also reportedly came up during the meeting, specifically how those regulations exacerbated flooding, and what could be done differently.

Turner and Emmett additionally fielded calls from Houstonians with questions about their homes and federal aid.

Mayor Turner let the public know about the website ‘postharvey.org,’ which outlines the effort of Houston city officials to secure federal funds, including requesting application outlines, press coverage and supporting documentation.

The entire meeting streamed live on KPRC’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, and you can view it below.