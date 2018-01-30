A channel called ‘kfcnutrients’ posted a documentary-style video showing a mock interview with a Houston drug kingpin, and Reddit is loving it.





The four-minute video shows a guy in a hoodie and paintball mask (to disguise his face from the police, obviously) measuring out what looks like oregano on a saw blade and speaking to interviewers about the street value of his proprietary brand of kush.

RELATED: DPS only approves 3 of 43 applications for medical marijuana dispensaries

“That right there is peach kush. OG. Hybrid. 70-30 split,” says “Andres,” gesturing to the cactus next to him on the table.

Shaky cameras, multiple angles and slick captions make the interview look like something Vice would publish– a look into Houston’s sketchy drug underworld.

“I been flippin’ bricks since I was eight years old,” the fake drug dealer tells the camera while dropping “weed” into a dollar bill to roll a joint with.

The whole thing looks like it could be a commentary on the way Texas sees marijuana. It’s still illegal for recreational use in the state, though some companies now have the green light to sell products made from CBD oil, derived from cannabis plants.

https://t.co/retu3bcqSW Support for medical marijuana ranges across the political spectrum. It is long past time for Texas and the federal government to change the laws that make it illegal. — Texas MJ Policy (@TXMJPolicy) January 29, 2018

RELATED: Texas takes baby steps on the path to marijuana reform