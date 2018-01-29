Cold weather and crawfish do not go hand-in-hand.

That’s because frigid temps “stun” the delicacy, weakening them and affecting their growth.

All of which, according to analysts, means the price for these suckers has gone up since last year–they’re $1.25 more per pound this season.

At the Crawfish Shack in Crosby, Opening Day for crawfish season reportedly came delayed this year by two weeks thanks to the weather.

Officials with the restaurant, which only currently operates its drive-thru open, said it expects the sweet seafood will get better in quality, and perhaps price, in the coming weeks.

Crawfish season is back Houston! But supply is down and prices are up! We’ll take you out to the @CrawfishShack in Crosby where they had lines stretching for blocks on opening day #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/RovwobJBBl — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) January 26, 2018

“It always improves by late February, no matter how cold it is,” owner Dan Meaux said in an interview.

But it’s not stopping its die-hard fans, who are said to be lining up outside, eager for this season’s first taste of mudbug heaven.

Suck a head, Houston! Happy crawfish season!