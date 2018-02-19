One of Houston’s Hurricane Harvey heroes is slated to receive an unlikely reward for his post-hurricane efforts.

Baylor College of Medicine announced Thursday that it would award Texans defensive end J.J. Watt an honorary doctorate. His honorary degree will be Doctor of Humanities in Medicine.





RELATED: J.J. Watt hand delivers Harvey recovery supplies to those still struggling

He is known for his efforts both on and off the football field. @JJWatt of the @HoustonTexans raised more than $37 million to support Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts, will receive a Doctor of Humanities in Medicine degree. https://t.co/G4A1p2K6cz pic.twitter.com/UAoM1WTnRa — BCMHouston (@bcmhouston) February 15, 2018

Houston Emergency Medical Services Director Dr. David Persse will also receive an honorary doctorate for his role following Hurricane Harvey.

“In the year following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey and the community’s incredible response, it was most fitting to honor two community leaders who contributed in major ways, Dr. Persse and J.J. Watt. Our graduates and their families can take important lessons from all four of these honorary degree recipients,” said Baylor president, CEO, and executive dean Dr. Paul Klotman in a press release.

The school chose to honor Watt because of his efforts to aid the Houston area in recovering from Hurricane Harvey. After the storm, Watt raised more than $37 million in relief funds.

Watt distributed those funds to those in need with the help of four nonprofit organizations.

Watt’s efforts following Hurricane Harvey have earned him other awards as well, including the prestigious NFL Water Payton Man of the Year award and Sport’s Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year.

Watt tweeted in response to the announcement that he is honored, saying, “Our work is far from over.”

Incredibly honored, thank you.

Our work is far from over. https://t.co/s15b9BXLYq — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 15, 2018

The commencement ceremony is scheduled for May 29th at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts.

Houston loves you, J.J.!

RELATED: J.J. Watt accepts Walter Payton Man of the Year award