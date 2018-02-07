The accident happened late last night in northwest Harris County.
Authorities say a man had stopped his truck on the side of Saums Road, and then rushed into the middle of the road to tend to a wounded animal.
That’s when he was hit and killed by an oncoming Jeep.
Police say the driver of the Jeep stopped.
“No charges right now. We are going to do a full investigation to determine exactly what happened,” Sgt. Simon Chang with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told Eyewitness News.
It is likely that the driver did not see the man in the road due to dark conditions.
